The presenter welcomed her soon-to-be daughter-in-law to the family

Mary Kennedy shares her delight as son Eoin proposes to girlfriend

Mary Kennedy has shared her delight as her son Eoin proposed to his girlfriend Nicola Farrell.

The former Nationwide presenter took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, uploading snaps of the happy couple celebrating with champagne – as Nicola showed off her ring.

“Such happy news,” Mary wrote, “Comhghairdeachas ó chroí to my son @eoinsworld and @nicolafarrell1990 on their engagement.”

“We are all delighted for you. Two loving, funny, kind, hardworking young people.

“Welcome to the clan Nicola xxx. #happydays #weddingbells,” she added.

Mary shares three children – Eoin, Lucy and Eva – with her ex-husband Ronan Foster.

The broadcaster previously opened up about finding love again, 15 years after splitting from her former husband.

Speaking about her new partner Tom, who she met last year, Mary admitted she was happier than ever.

Speaking to VIP magazine, Mary said: “He’s a very private person, but it’s a lovely relationship and we’re both very happy.

“He’s from the west of Ireland but lives in Dublin,” she continued.

“It is lovely because we are of a similar age and have similar interests. We both love the cinema – whenever we get there again! – and we love hiking.”

The RTÉ star also admitted that her children have bonded very well with her new partner.

“They’re very fond of him, as are my whole family. So yes, it’s really lovely,” she said.

