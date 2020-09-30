Mary Kennedy opens up about her relationship with boyfriend Tom

Mary Kennedy has opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Tom.

The broadcaster started dating Tom last year – 15 years after she split from her former husband Ronan Foster.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend via email, and instantly hit it off when they went on their first date in Donnybrook.

Speaking to RSVP magazine, Mary said: “We are of a similar age, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we get on well together and our values are quite similar.”

“We like hiking and meeting people, it is the simple pleasures in life that appeal to both of us. He is very kind and gentle and he loved meeting people.”

“I think we met at the right time. And as James Patrice would say, he doesn’t have notions. And everyone knows what you mean when you say notions!”

Although their relationship is going from strength-to-strength, Mary said they’re not ready to move in together just yet.

She said: “We haven’t got to that stage, we haven’t talked about that. We haven’t been able to talk about anything other than lockdown. We are fine for the moment.”

Mary was previously married to journalist Ronan Foster for 15 years, before they split back in 2005.

