Mary Kennedy opens up about being separated from her boyfriend during lockdown: ‘It was hard’

Mary Kennedy opens up about being separated from her boyfriend during lockdown:...

Mary Kennedy has admitted she found being separated from her boyfriend Tom over lockdown “hard”.

The broadcaster started dating Tom last year – 15 years after she split from her former husband Ronan Foster.

The couple were introduced by a mutual friend via email, and instantly hit it off when they went on their first date in Donnybrook.

Speaking to RSVP magazine about the impact the pandemic had on their relationship, Mary said: “It was hard in ways when we were apart during lockdown.”

“But we had a lovely summer,” the 66-year-old added.

“We enjoyed Ireland, we traveled around the country and we went to the Aran Islands to spend some time with Deirdre. It has been a really nice time to enjoy our own country.

“We used to go to Wicklow and we went away for a few weeks to do some climbing around Connemara,” Mary explained, sharing the couple’s love for the outdoors and hiking.

Mary previously opened up about her relationship with Tom, telling the publication: “We are of a similar age, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we get on well together and our values are quite similar.”

“We like hiking and meeting people, it is the simple pleasures in life that appeal to both of us. He is very kind and gentle and he loved meeting people.”

“I think we met at the right time. And as James Patrice would say, he doesn’t have notions. And everyone knows what you mean when you say notions!”

Mary was previously married to journalist Ronan Foster for 15 years, before they split back in 2005.