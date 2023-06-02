Marty Morrissey reveals he threw his hat in the ring for Late Late Show hosting gig

Marty Morrissey has revealed he threw his hat in the ring for the coveted Late Late Show hosting gig.

In March, Ryan Tubridy rocked the world of Irish showbiz when he announced he was stepped down as host after 14 years at the helm.

A host of well-known faces were linked to the role, with some of them taking their names out of the running.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, Marty revealed: “I did put my hand up to be honest, but I didn’t get it.”

“I said I would be interested – like everybody else.”

“Sure you’d put your hand up for anything that’s going.”

After months of speculation, Patrick Kielty was subsequently announced as the new host of The Late Late Show.

“I’m delighted Patrick Kielty got the job,” Marty continued. “Me and him have been good friends for years.”

“When I launched my book, he did a video piece for me. We’ve done gigs together and I’ve great time for him.”

Marty revealed he rang Patrick to congratulate him on becoming Ryan’s Late Late Show replacement, adding that the Down native had agreed to go to a football or hurling match with him.

He also revealed he believes that Patrick will bring a “new dimension” to The Late Late Show, and may even alter the format to reel in a wider audience.

“He’s genuinely a great choice… I would imagine he [would bring an American comedic format] to the show,” Marty said. “He has an array of skills.”

This September, Patrick will take over the reigns for The Late Late Show’s 61st season.

The Co. Down native will become the fourth presenter of the programme for its 61st season.

Patrick said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. 2

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it”.

Patrick began his stand-up comedy career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

The 52-year-old’s career has since grown immensely across TV, radio and the stage.

Goss.ie caught up with Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards earlier this month, where he addressed longstanding speculation he was set to take over The Late Late Show.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Check out the exclusive below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)