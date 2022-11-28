Martin Scorsese reveals he’s a big fan of popular Irish sitcom

Martin Scorsese has revealed he’s a big fan of Derry Girls.

The legendary filmmaker praised the popular Irish sitcom at the Economic Club of Chicago’s annual black-tie dinner when he was asked what he was currently watching.

The 80-year-old replied: “I watched, the other night, Derry Girls.”

Following a huge cheer from the crowd, Martin added: “Those nuns!”

The show’s creator Lisa McGee shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, and wrote: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

Siobhan McSweeney, who famously played Sister Michael in the show, also tweeted, “Good morning. I’m ded.”

The Channel 4 series followed the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

The hit sitcom came to an end after three seasons earlier this year, but is now available to watch on Netflix.