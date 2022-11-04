Martin King bids emotional farewell to The Six O’Clock Show team after announcing departure

Martin King has bid an emotional farewell to The Six O’Clock Show team, after announcing his departure from the programme.

The popular presenter is moving to Virgin Media’s long-running breakfast show Ireland AM, and will be replaced by Greg O’Shea on afternoon show.

Following the announcement, Martin shared a photo with his beloved Six O’Clock Show colleagues alongside a touching message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin King (@martinkingpresenter)

He wrote: “This is some of the wonderful team I’ve got to work with on @sixoclockshow over the last number of years.”

“Brilliant, brilliant professionals who help to make TV magic every evening. I will miss you all so much. You’re not just colleagues you are friends.”

“Thank you so much for being so amazing. Keep doing what you do. I’ll be watching…Martin.”

Martin will join presenter Elaine Crowley on Ireland AM from Friday to Sunday alongside reporter Katja Mia from November 11.

He joins Ireland AM at the weekend following Simon Delaney’s recent departure due to filming commitments.

Commenting on his new hosting role on The Six O’Clock Show, Greg O’Shea wrote on Instagram: “This is an absolute dream come true. I’ve done a couple years of presenting but I never thought I’d actually have a show.”

“I’m so excited to start this journey and it’s made even better I’ll be beside the lovely @karenkostertv 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

“Also big shout out to @martinkingpresenter for such incredible work.”

“You are an inspiration to me and I’ll never be able to fill your shoes but hopefully I’ll make it my own and do you proud on the show.”

“Of course thanks so much to you all for your support as always, I can’t wait to start this new chapter!” he added.