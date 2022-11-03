Martin King announces his departure from The Six O’Clock Show after landing new presenting role

Martin King has announced his departure from The Six O’Clock Show, after landing a new presenting role.

He will join Ireland’s longest running breakfast TV show Ireland AM, with Love Island 2019 winner Greg O’Shea joining Karen Koster weeknights on The Six O’Clock Show.

Martin will join presenter Elaine Crowley on the couch from Friday to Sunday alongside reporter Katja Mia, from Friday 11th November.

Commenting on his new gig, Martin said: “I love my Six O Clock show family and I will especially miss working with Karen and all our great contributors, but I’m so excited to work with Elaine and Katja.”

”I will have to start setting my alarm clock again. It helps that I know the Six O Clock show is in safe hands.”

Greg added: “Martin is leaving big boots to fill and he has given me a fair few tips along the way, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Martin joins Ireland AM at the weekend following Simon Delaney’s recent departure due to filming commitments.