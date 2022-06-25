Martin King and Jenny McCarthy share sweet snaps from their son’s wedding

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy have shared some sweet snaps from their son’s wedding on Friday.

The couple’s eldest son Dean, who recently welcomed his second child, married his longterm partner Alison at Killashee Hotel in County Kildare.

Taking to Instagram, Jenny shared a selfie of her and Martin at the wedding reception, alongside the caption: “And our son is married ❤️❤️❤️.”

The proud mum also shared a photo of her outfit – a Zimmerman dress, which she paired with a gorgeous headpiece and a matching gold bag and shoes.

She wrote: “The day finally arrived today for us to celebrate our sons wedding. So much planning and excitement over the last while ❤️.”

“After so many of you asking what did I buy to wear, here it all is.”

Jenny went on to thank her hair and makeup team, and teased that there were “more pics coming very soon”.

Martin and Jenny were also tagged in a video of Dean and Alison’s wedding day.

The emotional video featured a sweet voiceover of their son Aaron reciting a poem during the ceremony.

The celebrity photographer is somewhat of an expert when it comes to weddings, as she’s photographed so many over the years.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, Jenny admitted she “practically organised” the whole wedding.

“There was a lot of planning in advance and any problems that arose I was able to fix them because I know everything there is to know about weddings,” she said.

“I practically organised it. They booked Killashee and picked their menu, but I have done pretty much everything else.”

“I was able to tell them who to get for their flowers and hair and make up. We had a great day.”

“Because I do weddings day to day, I never stop to think ‘I know everything’ but this has been the first time I have been asked to organise a wedding,” she confessed,

“I do feel quite proud that I have done so much. I was onto Dean’s fiancé Alison a lot in the lead up and we worked on the small things like bridesmaids boxes together.”

Martin and Jenny have been through a lot over the past year.

Jenny had a benign tumour removed back in 2011, but unfortunately it grew back and the photographer had to undergo brain surgery again in January.

The couple tied the knot in November 2011, and are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.