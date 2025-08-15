Martha Nolan-O’Slattara’s family left ‘in shock’ by brain cancer claims

The late Martha Nolan-O’Slattara’s family have been left in shock by the brain cancer claims surrounding her tragic death last month.

The fashion designer, who hails from Carlow town, was found unresponsive on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, New York.

According to US police, bystanders made several attempts to revive Martha before emergency responders arrived at the scene, and she was pronounced dead.

They also said her post-mortem examination “did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination.”

According to the Irish Independent, her boyfriend has stated that Martha phoned him in the hours before her death, telling him she would be taking an Uber home around 1 am.

Now, it has been claimed that the 33-year-old could have been battling brain cancer, with her mother Elma asked by detectives about the illness.

The Irish Independent also reported that her mother was in contact with her daughter on an almost daily basis and told detectives that her daughter was “perfectly healthy.”

As authorities in the US continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, Martha’s mother also told the outlet: “I don’t know what happened to my daughter.”

“I feel numb and in shock. My younger daughter, Jacqui, arrived in on Tuesday night, and she was crying and shaking. She said, ‘I have terrible news, Martha’s dead. ’”

Martha was the founder of the luxury brand East x East, which sells swimwear and resort wear, and had recently opened a pop-up shop at Montauk’s exclusive spa, Gurney’s Resort.

She studied at University College Dublin before she emigrated to the US in 2015, where she thrived as a successful businesswoman in New York.

Martha was also director of operations at investment firm K4 Capital and ran an Amazon fashion brand called Duper.

Her mother, Elma, recalled a phone conversation with a homicide detective in Montauk and said she has been left in the dark regarding what happened to her daughter.

“The detective said Martha was dead, that he was sorry. I asked him where she was, and he said she was on a boat. I asked him who she was with.”

“He said he couldn’t release information because it was too early on in the investigation. He instructed me to phone the medical examiner’s office.”

“I don’t know what happened,” her mother continued. “We weren’t told anything about the circumstances.”

Martha’s cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Criminal defence attorney Arthur Aidala has revealed that he is in contact with the district attorney’s office, and the family had met with Suffolk County homicide detectives.

He stated: “There is still a very intense investigation focused on why a young woman is dead.”

“The autopsy report did show that there was no signs of a struggle, no defensive wounds on her hands, no obvious signs of trauma.”

“The ­medical examiner is really focusing now on her blood and the other fluids that are being sent to toxicology to see what’s going on.”

“There were rumours that she possibly had some form of brain cancer and that is being investigated as well.”