Marissa Carter admits she ‘didn’t know’ if her business would survive last year

Marissa Carter has admitted 2021 was “the toughest year” for her business, and she didn’t know if it would survive.

The multi-award-winning entrepreneur, who launched Carter Beauty Cosmetics in 2018, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to thank those who supported her business over the past twelve months.

She said: “Going into 2021 last year, we were very very unsure whether we were going to make it as a business. And that’s not me being dramatic or over exaggerating the situation…”

“We genuinely were at a crossroads where we just didn’t know if we were going to be able to continue with the business because the pandemic just had such a hard, hard effect on the business.”

“The last 12 months have been the most challenging, hardest 12 months that we’ve ever had in business. ”

“I am self-employed 18 years now, I’m running my business a long time and the toughest year,” the businesswoman revealed.

“The reason that business was so tough for us was because the retail landscape was just so barren, and retailers just didn’t want to buy in any new product because they didn’t know if they were going to be open and whether they were going to be able to sell it.”

In 2021, Irish business Carter Beauty Cosmetics launched their Skin Boost Collection, Holiday Collection, and an eyeshadow collaboration with Fiona Morgan Coleman.

They also secured an in-store listing in over 1,500 Walmart stores in the US.

Marissa said of the brand’s achievements: “The fact that we were able to have the wins we did and achieve some of the things we did in 2021 and come out of the year on such a high just feels pretty damn good.”

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported Carter Beauty in the past 12 months. I hope we are around for many many more years creating products for you.”