Mario Rosenstock opens up about multiple miscarriages he and his wife Blathnaid suffered

"It’s really, really, really one of the saddest things I’ve ever gone through..."

Mario Rosenstock has opened up about the multiple miscarriages he and his wife Blathnaid suffered.

The comedian shares two children with Blathanid, 14-year-old Dash and 8-year-old Bellamie, but the road to fatherhood was not easy.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mario said: “I knew as soon as I became an adult that I would want to become a father. There was never any other thought in my mind. I would never have conceived of a life of not being a father.”

“We had a number of miscarriages. It’s one of the worst things I can ever remember and that’s from a male point of view, so I can only imagine what it was like for Blathnaid.”

“It is the expectation and the burgeoning life that is coming, and it’s your preparation for the expectation of life coming into the world, and then for that to be cancelled is so sad and shocking.”

“It’s just so sad. Sad for everything including the little life. It’s really, really, really one of the saddest things I’ve ever gone through,” he admitted. “And then there’s the sense of, not shame, but the sense of ‘let’s sweep it under the carpet.'”

“I suppose that’s how miscarriage has often been treated in this country, that I think women are aware that they’re not ashamed that they had a miscarriage, that they know it’s not their fault they had a miscarriage, but somehow they still don’t want to talk about it.”

Mario described the birth of his first child as an “unbelievable joy”, adding that his now teenage son is still “a bloody joy”.

“I’ve been gifted with a beautiful, healthy, gorgeous, intelligent, funny, mischievous family, beautiful wife. And you don’t get everything in life. You just don’t get everything. We all have our crosses to bear.”