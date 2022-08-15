Man gets MASSIVE tattoo of broadcasting legend Marty Whelan after losing a bet

A man has gotten a MASSIVE tattoo of broadcasting legend Marty Whelan on his leg, after losing a bet.

Phil O’Kelly and his friend Coleman Hudson made a bet on who would get the most points in their fantasy football league.

The loser would have to get a tattoo – at least the size of a €2 coin – and the winner would get to choose the design.

So I lost a bet and had to get a Marty Whelan tattoo… pic.twitter.com/WBdNjGleJT — Phil O'Kelly (@PhillyOKelly) August 14, 2022

They decided if Phil lost the bet, he would get a tattoo of Marty, and if Coleman lost, he would get a lion.

Phil tweeted: “There were no shortage of suggestions for pictures of Marty. The man, after all, is extremely photogenic… An icon. A legend.”

Coleman decided the tat would have to be of “Classic Marty” and after Phil lost the bet, he headed to the Live Fast Tattoos in Temple Bar to get the ink.

Phil explained in a hilarious Twitter thread: “At the start I told him the most important thing was to capture his smile (I definitely didn’t want a grumpy Marty on my leg forever more), and Kit absolutely nailed it. The pic will only get better as it settles down too.”

“Anyway, that’s it. That was my yesterday. Thanks a mill Kit for such an amazing portrait, it’s absolutely top quality. I’m delighted with it. And thanks @LeHuss for the genius idea. That was a lot of fun.”

Marty has since reacted to the tattoo, tweeting: “I’m honoured to be on Phil’s leg… forever.”

I'm honoured to be on Phil's leg… forever https://t.co/TT3elweDml — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) August 15, 2022