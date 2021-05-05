Major Irish music festival postponed until 2022

The annual event was supposed to take place in June

This year’s Forbidden Fruit Festival has been postponed until 2022.

The annual event, which takes place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, has been rescheduled for next year’s June Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement, organisers said: “It’s with great regret we announce today that the 10th anniversary of the Forbidden Fruit Festival is rescheduled to June 4 & 5 2022.”

“It is now clear that despite all efforts, the current health restrictions make it impossible for the event to take place this year.”

“We would like to say a big thanks to all the artists, managers, agents, crew, partners, production companies, and workers who continue to work alongside us through these difficult times,” they continued.

“We all need and deserve a Forbidden Fruit Festival to look forward to and are so grateful for your continued trust and support which will help us create a memorable return for our 10th anniversary on the Bank Holiday Weekend June 4 & 5, 2022.”

“Tickets for this year’s event are now valid for the 2022 event, and early-bird weekend tickets for 2022 are on sale now. If you are unable to attend FF22, please log into ‘My Account’ on ticketmaster.ie and they will process your request.”

“We will dance together again! But in the meantime: take good care of yourself and those around you!” they added.