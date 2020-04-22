Major Irish festivals confirm cancellation due to mass gathering restrictions

Some of Ireland’s most popular festivals have confirmed their cancellation, due to mass gathering restrictions.

Last night, the Government announced that they will not be granting licences for gatherings of over 5,000 people before September.

This means major festivals like Body & Soul, Longitude, and All Together Now won’t go ahead this summer.

In a statement, All Together Now organisers said: “Following today’s announcement from the Irish Government extending restrictions on licensed events and gatherings into the summer, it’s with great sadness we announce that this year’s All Together Now will not be able to take place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Together Now (@alltogethernow.ie) on Apr 21, 2020 at 1:42pm PDT

“The decision of this year’s festival not going ahead is not one we have taken lightly. In these unprecedented and uncertain times, we had no choice.”

“This will no doubt have severe implications​ on everyone involved from artists, ​technicians, crew, suppliers, traders, charity partners​ ​and all those who work year-round to make the festival happen and just as importantly, our amazing audience for whom festivals are a place of freedom, inspiration and escapism.”

They added: “Festival tickets for ATN 2020 will be fully valid for ATN 2021 next year and we would ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets, as an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival through these challenging times.”

Avril Stanley, Founding Director of Body&Soul Festival, said: “This is a challenging time for everyone, including the Body&Soul family, and I am heartbroken to confirm that Body&Soul 2020 cannot go ahead due to updated Covid-19 restrictions guidelines that were issued by the government which state that all large scale gatherings are banned up to the end of August 2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Body & Soul (@bodyandsoulirl) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

“I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to all the Body&Soulers; staff, volunteers, artists, partners and facilitators who have invested their time and energy and worked so hard to create the 2020 event.”

“The ticketing company will be contacting everyone who has purchased a ticket about the refund process. We appreciate your patience on this matter and they will get to you as soon as is humanly possible.”

“While we may not be able to gather in person this June, we are with you in spirit. We’re not going anywhere. In the meantime, mind one another. Together, we’ll make it through to the other side of this, slowly but surely,” she added.

It’s not yet known whether Electric Picnic will go ahead this year, as it takes place from September 4 – 6.

Earlier this month, MCD boss Denis Desmond revealed he was “optimistic” Electric Picnic will go ahead this September.

70,000 people have purchased tickets for the sold out festival, and headline acts this year include The Chemical Brothers, Lewis Capaldi, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.