Major Irish celebrity arrested on suspicion of using fake PCR results to travel outside the country

A major Irish celebrity was arrested on suspicion of using fake PCR results to travel outside the country this week.

According to the Irish Daily Star, the well-known Irish man is a singer, who has an international audience.

The star was arrested and questioned by detectives from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) on Thursday.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s bizarre. But he was arrested on suspicion of using a fake PCR test to get in and out of the country without the bother of having to do a real test.”

A Garda spokesman also confirmed a man was arrested on Thursday as part of a GNIB investigation.

The spokesman said: “Gardai carrying out investigations into the productions of a false instrument in May 2021 arrested a man yesterday.”

“He has since been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The unnamed celebrity was arrested by detectives probing an alleged PCR test scam, after another man was detained at Dublin Airport on suspicion of using a fake PCR result.

It’s understood detectives seized the man’s laptop, and allegedly found several emails between him and the Irish singer – which led officers to believe he also had access to a fake PCR test.

Pending a decision by the DPP, the celebrity could face prosecution under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Act 2001.