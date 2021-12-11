Mairead Ronan bids emotional farewell to Today FM after quitting her job

Mairead Ronan got emotional as she said goodbye to her Today FM colleagues on Friday.

The popular presenter announced her shock departure from the station last month, just two years after she landed her own show.

After hosting her final show on Friday, the broadcaster shared a video of the elevator doors into Today FM closing, alongside a photo with two colleagues.

She captioned the post: “THANK YOU 🎙️ Off to celebrate with these ladies @pammyblake & @orlala_orlala .. oh and @pamela.joyce_ (she didn’t make the photo 😂) #chooseradio.”

Signing off her final show on Friday, the mother-of-three said: “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we should all try to build a life that suits our personal definition of happiness.”

“For so long, the thing that made me happy was my career here but that can change and that is definitely okay.”

Getting emotional, Mairead added: “Finally, I have to mention the three people who have forced me to make this big decision, my three beauties, the loves of my life – Dara, Eliza and Bonnie, I love you so much.”

The broadcaster, who hosted the lunchtime slot on Today FM, announced she was leaving the station last month to spend more time with her young family.

Sharing the news with her listeners, Mairead said: “Like everyone in the country the last year has given me time to reflect on where I am in my life, what I’ve achieved and what I like to do and how I want to spend my time.”

“Like everyone I was thrown into unexpected circumstances where my work and home life had to be looked at differently. During all that chaos you’ll have heard me say it a lot, I found juggling work and home and all that went with stressful at times.”

“But also in the middle of the madness my big takeaway and what showed up for me is that I really loved the simpler moments with the kids.”

Mairead explained: “As life started to return to ‘normal’ I felt a huge pull that I wasn’t where I was supposed to be and that I wanted to be at home more. It seems like the blink of an eye since Dara who is 14 was the age Eliza and Bonnie are now.”

“I can’t believe it’s gone so quickly, so what I want to do is spend my time now relishing the everyday moments with them while they are small and spend time being the mum of a gorgeous teenager, something that’s new to me and I’m still trying to get used to!”

“As you can imagine I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this, talking it through with my husband, Louis.”

“I’ve been worried, nervous, scared and a whole heap of other emotions but once I made the decision, I knew it was the right time and the right move for me and I feel very fortunate to be able to make it.”

Paying tribute to her friends and bosses at Today FM, the mother-of-three added: “Of course, this brings a whole lot of sadness too, I’ve grown up in Today FM and spent literally half of my life here…”

“I’d just like to thank the management who were SO supportive when I dumped this decision on them a few months ago. My friends in here who were shocked but also offered me so much warm support.”

“I’m really excited about this next chapter and all that it will bring for me and my family, including the opportunity to be a listener on the school run! So thank you for listening, you made my dreams come true.”

Mairead began presenting her own lunchtime show on Today FM in September 2019.

