Mairead Ronan admits she ‘would love’ to have another baby

Mairead Ronan has admitted she “would love” to have another baby with her husband Louis Ronan.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to two daughters – Eliza, 4, and Bonnie, 2.

Mairead is also mum to her 13-year-old son Dara, who she shares with her ex-husband Eamon Fitzpatrick.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, the 40-year-old said: “I would love to be a mum of four.”

“If I had more time, I would have more babies, because I have had easy pregnancies and I just love that little snuggly newborn baby stage.”

“Having three and looking at Dara being 13 at his next birthday; it has all gone by in a flash,” she said.

“With them all growing up so fast, I would love another one. It is always there in the back of my mind! I will see what happens.”

Mairead also admitted her “biggest fear” is dying before her children are adults, after she lost her mum at a young age.

The Today FM host explained: “My biggest fear is dying before my children are old enough to be adults and that is probably in the back of my head because my mam died when I was 20.”

“I do try and look after my health for that reason; I am terrified of going before my children are adults.”