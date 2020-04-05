Maia Dunphy announces ‘heartbreaking’ split from husband Johnny Vegas

The presenter said the situation is 'heartbreaking'

Maia Dunphy has revealed she has split from her husband Johnny Vegas.

The couple had previously broken up for a short period in 2018 but later reunited. The couple have a five-year-old son together, Tom.

The TV presenter revealed this weekend that now the couple have split again and that the situation is heartbreaking.

“Johnny and I are not together now,” she told the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine.

“It’s difficult and heartbreaking and a source of daily sadness for me,” she continued.

“It’s something I am deliberately nebulous about because I don’t want it to define Tom or me, and I don’t want to talk publicly about it.

“Like many people in the same situation, I’m just doing my best to get on with life under painful circumstances,” she added.



