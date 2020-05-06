Maia Dunphy hits out at Dublin developer Johnny Ronan after Bewleys closure: ‘f*** you’

TV presenter Maia Dunphy has hit out at property developer Johnny Ronan – after news broke that Bewleys on Grafton Street will be closing for good.

The historic cafe announced the permanent closure and loss of 110 jobs, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Times had reported that the company were struggling to pay the €1.5 million per year rent bill. Bewleys had asked for a rent reduction from RGRE Grafton Limited, a company controlled by property developer Johnny Ronan, but was denied.

Taking to Twitter RTE star Maia called Johnny a “p****” and suggested the public pay into a GoFundMe account to keep Beweleys open.

Fuck you Johnny Ronan. This was always what he knew would happen when he kept charging Bewleys such ridiculous rent (even when McDonalds had their rents lowered). This prick was bailed out by the taxpayer and is back to doing what he does best. He’s a weasel. #prick https://t.co/KKiNipDUnu — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

Remind me to tell you all about the time Johnny Ronan tried to pay for a round of drinks I was getting in a bar… Once again for those at the back – #prick — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

A reminder of this piece from 6 years ago; Ronan was determined to squeeze the life out of Bewleys. Have I said #prick yet? https://t.co/CMtKCY2PMz — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

Seeing as you all asked: I was in an upmarket bar off Stephens Green with a small group of friends after a show. I went to the bar to get a round of drinks. Ordered and the barman gestured over to what looked like a pile of dirty coats with a face attached (flanked by two very — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

..and please accept mine as the customer who had ordered the drinks. There was another pause and he went back. Pile of coats slash Mr Ronan smiled over and waved again. I walked over and politely told him that I could see he was out with his daughters and didn’t want to disturb — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

Honestly, if we all had more money, I’d start the biggest GoFundMe and we could all buy Bewleys back. — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) May 6, 2020

People all over Ireland took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share their sorry at hearing the sad news that Bewleys would be no more, making it the 2nd top trend on the social network.

Bewley’s is core to Dublin’s fabric, it is the one of those vital social spaces that makes Dublin unique and why our city so often has the intimate feeling of a vibrant lively town. The community of DublinTown businesses needs #Bewleys . There is a resolution to be found. pic.twitter.com/D31JiWEdhq — weareDublinTown (@weareDublinTown) May 6, 2020

Shocked to learn that Bewleys Coffee Shop in Grafton Street, Dublin is closing down permanently. Bewleys was a household name for visitors to Dublin and I always enjoyed going there when in Dublin. — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) May 6, 2020

It has been a Dublin institution for almost a century, so it is heartbreaking as a Dubliner to see this happen. A rent freeze (or reduction to cover overheads only) should’ve been available to vulnerable businesses during this time. To see Bewleys go for good is just wrong. https://t.co/S5Gy9iCznY — Scott De Buitléir (@scottdebuitleir) May 6, 2020

My Mums first job as teen was working in Bewleys – she was fired for accidentally throwing box of eggshells onto the heads of diners on the balcony instead of out diff window into a bin! ♥️ Such a shame to see its closing https://t.co/rg57fV9rt4 — Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc) May 6, 2020

The real issue here is exhorbitant rents that are simply not sustainable.

This is why our capital city has become more and more like a global outpost, devoid of native history & character.

Like most Dubliners, Bewley’s has always occupied a special place in my heart.#Bewleys https://t.co/kMfwjOpumv — Ita O’Kelly (@ItaOKelly) May 6, 2020

110 jobs gone with Bewleys closing down again. The second worst number in the story is the €1.5 million a year they had to pay in rent https://t.co/8SqMdnOF5J — Glen Murphy (@MurphyGlenJR) May 6, 2020

