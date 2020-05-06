Home Irish Showbiz Maia Dunphy hits out at Dublin developer Johnny Ronan after Bewleys closure:...

Maia Dunphy hits out at Dublin developer Johnny Ronan after Bewleys closure: ‘f*** you’

The TV presenter didn't hold back

Pic Brian McEvy Photography

TV presenter Maia Dunphy has hit out at property developer Johnny Ronan – after news broke that Bewleys on Grafton Street will be closing for good.

The historic cafe announced the permanent closure and loss of 110 jobs, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Times had reported that the company were struggling to pay the €1.5 million per year rent bill. Bewleys had asked for a rent reduction from RGRE Grafton Limited, a company controlled by property developer Johnny Ronan, but was denied.

Taking to Twitter RTE star Maia called Johnny a “p****” and suggested the public pay into a GoFundMe account to keep Beweleys open.

“Fu** you Johnny Ronan,” she wrote. “This was always what he knew would happen when he kept charging Bewleys such ridiculous rent (even when McDonalds had their rents lowered). This prick was bailed out by the taxpayer and is back to doing what he does best. He’s a weasel. #p***.”

“A reminder of this piece from 6 years ago; Ronan was determined to squeeze the life out of Bewleys. Have I said #p**** yet?” she added in another tweet.

People all over Ireland took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share their sorry at hearing the sad news that Bewleys would be no more, making it the 2nd top trend on the social network.

