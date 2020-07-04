Maia Dunphy donates her designer wedding dress to charity shop

She wore the dress when she married Johnny Vegas back in 2011

Maia Dunphy has revealed she’s decided to donate her designer wedding dress to a charity shop.

The mum-of-one wore the stunning Jenny Packham gown back in 2011, when she married Johnny Vegas in Spain.

Posting a photo of her wearing the dress on her wedding day, Maia wrote on Instagram: “After donning it one more time to raise a smile (and cash for the @irishcancersociety) during lockdown, I have realised there’s no point in keeping my insanely beautiful Jenny Packham wedding dress in a bag forever.”

“It’s lovely to look at, but I’m never going to wear it again, and fear one day I’ll take it down to find a moth hole in it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maia Dunphy (@maiadunphy) on Jul 4, 2020 at 3:08am PDT

“So I’m going to give it to the @oxfamireland bridal shop and hope that someone else gets as much joy out of wearing something so special,” she wrote.

“Welling up even thinking about it! Loved this dress so much. And Jaysus, even the cost of dry cleaning it was more than I’d usually spend on a dress.”

Maia has decided to part ways with her wedding dress, just months after she announced her split from Johnny Vegas.

The couple, who share a son named Tom together, had previously broken up for a short period in 2018 – but later reunited.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent’s Living magazine back in April, Maia said: “Johnny and I are not together now. It’s difficult and heartbreaking and a source of daily sadness for me.”

“It’s something I am deliberately nebulous about because I don’t want it to define Tom or me, and I don’t want to talk publicly about it.”

“Like many people in the same situation, I’m just doing my best to get on with life under painful circumstances.”