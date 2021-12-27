Maeve Madden opens up about her ‘last minute’ plans to get married in London

Maeve Madden has opened up about her “last minute” plans to get married earlier this month.

The fitness influencer married her fiancé Andrew Selby, who is the director of her management company 84World, in an intimate ceremony in London on December 10.

While the couple have now legally tied the knot, Maeve and Andrew are planning a big wedding bash in Ireland, which will take place next June.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Maeve said: “When it comes to the big day, which is in June 2022, there will be lots of people there and a lot of our friends and I think it will definitely be more formal.”

Explaining why they decided to legally wed in the UK this month, the Newry native said: “Andrew doesn’t have parents, and his grandma is really old. She’s in her 90s and wouldn’t be able to come to Ireland for our wedding.”

“Actually, when we were talking to the church in Ireland, they were asking about Andrew’s birth certificate and had he been baptised and everything like that.”

“But when his mum died, all of those things went missing and there was a lot we would have had to do.”

“The church actually said, you should get legally married in the UK and then you can have your church wedding and I was like, oh my god, that’s a great idea.”

“It was kind of last minute,” she confessed.

“My dad isn’t well, so I was like, it would be really lovely for the families to meet and to have a special day and have Andrew’s granny involved and my dad to be there.”

Maeve also revealed they didn’t even exchange wedding bands during their legal ceremony, as they want to save that moment for their big day next year.

“I think maybe I don’t feel married, because it hasn’t been in the church!” Maeve said.

“We didn’t exchange wedding bands and we didn’t have any readings or anything like that. I wanted to save it for the big day.”