Lyra shares rare insight into her relationship with Irish rugby star boyfriend

Irish singer Lyra has opened up about her relationship with a former Ireland rugby star.

The Cork native has been dating the mystery man for a little over a year and has chosen to keep his identity a secret.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide about her beau, Lyra said: “He’s seen me with no make-up on, it’s good.”

She continued: “For me, it’s about finding someone who doesn’t mind my lifestyle and the fact I’m on the road a lot.”

“I’m always open with people about that at the start of a relationship and the fact that I will want to move back to Ireland full-time at some point in my life. So if you want to sign up to that, you’re more than welcome!”

The star also admitted she wrote a song for her beau several weeks ago and he was “thrilled” with it.

Lyra also opened up about the viral photo of her and Hozier that was taken at Jett Desmond and Madeleine Daly-Devereux’s star-studded wedding at the lavish Adare Manor last month.

The songstress received hundreds of messages and comments about the photo, with many thinking she had secretly married the Take Me To Church singer.

Lyra insisted: “We definitely didn’t get married, although I probably should have just gone with it and put out a registry list for gifts. You wouldn’t believe how many messages I got on social media over that picture.”

“To be fair, we do look like we’re getting married in the picture. He has a girlfriend and she must be mortified. I’m sorry!”

Lyra first opened up about her relationship with her rugby player boyfriend last September.

She told Goss.ie at the time: “I don’t normally talk about my personal life. I feel bad when someone asks me because I don’t want to deny I am in a relationship. That would be very unfair.”

“And if I was going out with someone in the limelight and they said they didn’t have a girlfriend, I would be like, ‘Well, now you bloody don’t – you’re dumped!’ It is only fair for me to say that I am seeing someone at the moment.”

“They were in the limelight and they played rugby for Ireland. He is huge, he makes me feel so skinny. I think to myself, ‘I don’t need to diet, I’m tiny’ and then I see myself beside normal sized people.”

“We met randomly on a night out, I was absolutely wasted. I was like ‘Well, you’re fine, aren’t you?’ and that was it! I was dancing around the nightclub with a bottle of prosecco in hand and he knew I was the one for him.”