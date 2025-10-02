Lyra receives a shout out from major US celebrity after her performance of the national anthem at Dublin NFL game

Lyra has received a shout out from a major US celebrity, after her incredible performance of Ireland’s national anthem at the NFL game in Dublin last weekend.

The Cork singer wowed the crowd with her beautiful rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann at Croke Park.

Her performance won widespread praise online, and captured the attention of NFL legend Jason Kelce, the older brother of Travis Kelce – aka Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lyra shared a clip from Jason and Travis’ popular podcast New Heights, in which he praised her performance.

Jason, who was in the crowd at Croke Park, said: “Shout out to the Irish National Anthem singer.

“I mean, I don’t even know if that’s what you call it over there, but she f***ing brought the house down. It was tremendous. It was just really cool.”

Reacting to his comments, a shocked Lyra said: “I mean, I have no words. That is pretty juicy to be mentioned. I mean, he didn’t have to, but he bloody did. I mean, are we dead? Are we dead for ourselves? So thank you for that, Jason.”

Lyra also jokingly asked him to pass on her details to Taylor Swift, and said: “I love cats, I make a great cup of tea, and I love to party.

“I mean, I’m still in shock that he went on to his podcast and decided that he had to bring up the anthem.

“We don’t come to play. We’re all here to slay,” she added, referencing her own song lyrics.