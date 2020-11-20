Lucy Kennedy to open up about her rise to success on Deirdre O’Kane’s chat show

The TV presenter will be Deirdre's first female guest this weekend

Lucy Kennedy to open up about her rise to success on Deirdre...

Lucy Kennedy will open up about her rise to success on Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny this weekend.

From earning her wings flying the skies with Virgin City Jet, to her time in Ballydung Manor with Podge and Rodge – Deirdre will take us back through the life and times of Lucy Kennedy, and how she’s brought the funny all these years in the TV game.

As Deirdre documents Lucy’s TV career, viewers will be treated to a clip of a very young Pippa O’Connor when she took part in Lucy’s RTÉ 2 show The Ex Files.

A self-confessed curtain twitcher, Lucy will also tell Deirdre how her nosiness landed her Living with Lucy, which was originally on RTÉ.

Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny airs on Saturday night at 9:30pm on RTÉ One.