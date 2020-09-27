Lucy Kennedy teases appearance from Love Island star on Lodging With Lucy

Lucy Kennedy has teased an appearance from a Love Island star on her show Lodging With Lucy.

The series is a COVID-friendly version of the popular show Living With Lucy, which sees the presenter move in with a host of celebrities for a weekend – analysing their daily lives and interviewing them from the comfort of their homes.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the show will now give guests the option to enjoy either an overnight stay in Lucy’s guest home or to chat with the host over an afternoon lunch in the upcoming six-part series.

Ahead of the show’s launch on Virgin Media One tomorrow night, Lucy dropped a major clue that Greg O’Shea would be appearing in the upcoming series – sharing a snap of the two on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a poll alongside the photo, Lucy asked her followers: “What would happen if my friend Greg joined Tinder?”, before tagging the rugby star along with the hashtag “#LodgingWithLucy”.

Footballer Paul McGrath has already been confirmed as the first celebrity appearing on the show, who will open up to Lucy about his time on playing for Ireland.

Speaking to Lucy in the sneak-peek of the show, Paul said: “This is 30 years after the World Cup and I don’t understand the adoration, that people still come up and want your photograph and stuff like that.”

Speaking about her experience with Paul to Muireann O’Connell at the Virgin Media new season launch, Lucy described him as “so interesting and so humble”.

“He’s just a beautiful person. I loved him, I really loved him, and I think people will see a different side to him,” she shared.

Lucy also revealed that she met Paul shortly after Irish football manager Jack Charleton had passed, admitting that she did discuss the tragic death with Paul on the show: “It was hard for Paul to talk about him.”

“Jack was like Paul’s dad… people might find it a little bit sad at times but he really opened up and he’s a great guy.”

Lucy said that while she couldn’t reveal which other celebrities stayed with her, she did reveal that she would be living with a “very well-known” politician and a “very well-known entertainer”.

Speaking about the show’s changes, Lucy said: “We all sat down and said Living with Lucy has to happen, but we can’t do it how we obviously used to in that I move in with the celebrity or I’d fly off and live with them.

“We were trying to work out the best way of still maintaining what the show is which is what people love – me as like the Irish Bridget Jones and rooting through the celebrity’s stuff.

“So now they come to me, so I’m like Mrs. Doyle in a mansion down the country,” she said, adding: “I can’t tell you where it is, but I have got the life of Riley.”

“They come to my guest house,” she continued, explaining it is large enough to social distance: “We have wings, and they have the option to stay over or not.”

Lodging With Lucy airs on Virgin Media One on Monday, September 28 at 9pm.

