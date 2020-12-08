Lucy Kennedy shares emotional post about new rescue pup: ‘We’ve waited a long time for this’

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she’s adopting an adorable puppy in the New Year, and admitted her family has “waited a long time” for this moment.

The popular presenter is adopting their new pooch from Milo’s Mission Rescue in Co. Wicklow, and will take her home in January.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Lucy posted a photo of her kissing their new pet, who they’ve named ‘Riley’.

She captioned the post: “Finally our time has come…. This is Riley, our little @milosmissionrescue rescue puppy. Her beautiful, brave mummy is Belle ❤️.”

“Our hearts are honestly bursting. We’ve waited a long time for this chance to give a rescue puppy a loving home,” Lucy continued.

“We applied to adopt this time last year and now the stars have finally aligned. We are all so besotted with her.

“We can’t wait to bring her home in January when she is happy and ready to leave her Mummy. I feel very emotional today and very, very lucky. #adoptdontshop,” she added.

Milo’s Mission Rescue also shared a photo of Lucy and her new pup, and thanked her for supporting them.

They wrote: “We have been so lucky to have been supported as a rescue for over a year by the most amazing @lucykennedytv who is such a fabulous advocate for animal welfare.”

“We have had so many conversations with Lucy about how best we all can do our best to spread the adopt don’t shop message and her support and willingness to help promote rescue has been so appreciated by us.

“We are delighted that Lucy & her family will be adopting Riley, one of Belle’s babies in the New Year.”

“Can’t wait to see Riley help spread the word too, that with patience and time, there is the right rescue dog or pup out there for everyone,” they added.

“Thanks for all the support @lucykennedy. Can’t wait to work with you in the future #adoptdontshop #lightswillguideyouhome.”