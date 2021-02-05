Lucy Kennedy reveals she’s filming new documentary with her children: ‘This is a real first’

The TV presenter has admitted the topic is "very close" to her heart

Lucy Kennedy reveals she’s filming new documentary with her children: ‘This is...

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she’s filming a new documentary with her family, which is set to air this summer.

While the TV presenter is used to being in front of the camera, hosting her long-running TV series Living With Lucy – she’s never invited cameras into her home before.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 44-year-old said: “I have a new documentary coming out with Virgin Media in the summer. It is on a topic very close to my heart.”

“My children are going to get involved and it is the first time I will be opening up our doors to cameras. So, this is a real first,” she continued.

“I really believe in this documentary and I hope that our children will help to educate other children. It’s very exciting. Keep your eyes peeled.”

Lucy and her husband Richard Governey are parents to three children – Jack, 11, Holly, 8, and Jess, 3.

The news comes after Lucy and her family recently adopted a rescue puppy.

The presenter has been sharing regular updates about their new pet on Instagram, telling fans the pup has changed their lives for the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)