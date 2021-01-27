Lucy Kennedy reveals rescue pup has ‘changed her family’s life’

Lucy Kennedy has revealed her rescue pup has changed her life for the better.

The mother-of-three adopted an 11-week-old puppy from Milo’s Mission Rescue last week, named Riley.

Taking to Instagram this week, the TV presenter shared a photo of Riley cuddled up to her daughters Holly and Jessica.

She captioned the post: “My three girls ❤️❤️❤️ It’s week two having Riley in our family and I am only now relaxing to be honest!!”

“Using her crate if needed during the day when showering in peace or homeschooling/ working/ doing a wee and not panicking!!! I feel like I’m getting to know her better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)

Lucy also warned her followers: “I cannot stress this enough though. Be VERY, VERY sure that you are ready for a fury newborn because they are work.”

“We love her completely and utterly but I’ve laughed, cried, panicked… you name it!!! All emotions in the last 10 days and she was partially trained!!!!!”

“I will say though that if you ARE ready, a dog will change your life and your children’s lives for the better.”

“Our children have learnt patience, kindness, forgiveness and responsibility so far and they love it. They love having a fury sister to look after.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)

“Thank you @milosmissionrescue ❤️and her special foster/ my new kind friend Paula ❤️

I am in love with her. She is our best friend. #adoptdontshop,” she added.

Lucy announced her plans to adopt Riley last month.

At the time, the telly host posted a photo of her kissing their new pet on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Finally our time has come…. This is Riley, our little @milosmissionrescue rescue puppy. Her beautiful, brave mummy is Belle .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)

“Our hearts are honestly bursting. We’ve waited a long time for this chance to give a rescue puppy a loving home.”

“We applied to adopt this time last year and now the stars have finally aligned. We are all so besotted with her.”

“We can’t wait to bring her home in January when she is happy and ready to leave her Mummy. I feel very emotional today and very, very lucky. #adoptdontshop,” she added.