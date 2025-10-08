Lucy Kennedy reflects on comforting ‘best friend’ Colm Hayes after his wife’s passing

Lucy Kennedy has opened up on how she rallied behind and comforted her “best friend” Colm Hayes after his wife’s passing.

The radio DJ’s wife passed away last month after a six-year battle with cancer.

Anne is survived by her father Sylvester, husband Colm, daughter Holly, son Alex and his fiancé Laura, along with her siblings Paul, Mark, Trish, Martin, Therese, Steven and Tara.

The Classic Hits presenter returned to the airwaves last week, being supported and comforted by his colleagues, including close friend and co-host Lucy Kennedy.

Speaking to RTÉ Guide, Lucy shared how Colm has been coping since the passing of his wife.

“It’s been so sad. Anne was such a gorgeous person. He feels lost, but he’s from that old school gang, like Dave Fanning and Gerry Ryan, where radio is in their blood and he’s getting some comfort from doing what he knows best.”

“We’re just going day by day; he’s my best friend and I adore him. I’m so glad that he’s at least in front of me and I can gauge how he’s feeling,” she continued.

Last week, Colm posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife Anne, sharing how his wife “lived life to the full.”

“This is the first post I’ve actually personally posted since Anne has passed. My beautiful wife of 35 years who fought an incredible battle against stage 4 metastatic cancer for six years,” he said.

“The first four years of it, we lived life. She travelled to 24 different locations. She had two bags packed every day. One was for the hospital and one was for the next time she was going away. She lived life to the full.”

“The last two years were really tough her, but she still went away. She still smiled. She never moaned. She never complained.”

Colm went on to thank the “amazing staff” at St. Vincent’s Hospital, and the “rainbow of colours” who work in the HSE.

“You people are absolutely amazing and contribute so much to our society and made the last few days of my wife so comfortable, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart and you’ll always have my support.

“And to my family and friends who are brilliant, and Anne’s family, the Lairds, who were there all the time in the days we were in at the end to my not-so-Christian brother, Justin, who supported me in ways that were just unbelievable.”

“To my kids, Holly and Alex, who were all hugging each other and supporting each other. And just to all my friends and to people who just reached out from Instagram to, gosh, people I’d forgotten…”

“The kindness of strangers has been immeasurable. It’s unbelievable. I wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I know Anne would be eternally grateful for how you’ve helped me and Holly and Alex get through this.”

“I hope to return to the radio very soon and back on the podcast because I know, again, because of the way my head is, Anne would say, just get back in behind the microphone because that’s when you do your best work,” he said, before adding, “I loved her so much.”

Colm captioned the post: “Thank you to everyone who has helped and is still helping. I miss my best friend and beautiful wife Anne every second of every day minute of every hour of every day. Anne Laird you were a fighter who never complained. You were so very brave.”