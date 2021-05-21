Lucy Kennedy hopes new documentary will make people ‘think twice’ about buying puppies

The TV presenter adopted a dog for her family back in January

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she hopes her new documentary will make people “think twice” about buying puppies.

The programme will document her family’s journey of adopting a dog, and is set to air on Virgin Media this summer.

The mother-of-three adopted an 11-week-old puppy, named Riley, from Milo’s Mission Rescue in January.

Speaking to RSVP, Lucy said: “There are so many beautiful dogs in rescue centres waiting for their forever home.”

“People are always going to buy dogs, and they are entitled to if they are looking for specific bread. Ideally [if buying] they’d go through a reputable breeder and there are so many of them in Ireland. It’s just a case of doing your homework.”

“Or you could go to your rescue centre, where they seize dogs everyday and there are pregnant dogs waiting to give birth to puppies. My documentary will show what you can find when you walk into a rescue [centre].”

“There are so many beautiful dogs who through no fault of their own are waiting for their forever family.”

I always thought, like so many others, that a rescue is a damaged dog, aggressive dog, a dog that nobody wants,” Lucy confessed.

“But that is not the case. Circumstances change, people move country, house, get sick – it does happen and these are beautiful dogs just waiting for a second home.”

“My message is, if you can, then ideally try and adopt don’t shop. Everyone is entitled to do what they want at the end of the day but this documentary will show them the type of dog that is in a rescue centre and they might just think twice.”

Lucy Kennedy’s Puppy Problems will air on May 27 on Virgin Media One.

