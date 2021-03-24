Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes share their excitement ahead of their new radio gig

Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes share their excitement ahead of their new...

Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes have shared their excitement ahead of their new radio gig.

From April 1st, the duo will host ‘The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show’ on Classic Hits FM, after announcing their departure from sister station Radio Nova earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the show, Lucy said: “Life is an adventure and myself and my funny, very best friend Colm are moving to a new home on Ireland’s Classic Hits. We will be sharing our new show with a new audience from April 1st and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Colm added: “I am so looking forward to working on Ireland’s Classic Hits. I get to work with my best mate Lucy and she now gets to play Madonna and ABBA. I hope Ireland adds us to their breakfast menu, we’re low in calories and almost fat free, well Lucy is!’

The new show will have the latest news, sport, weather, traffic, entertainment and showbiz news every morning, as well as family fun, competitions and showbiz gossip.

The Colm and Lucy Breakfast Show airs weekdays from 6 to 10am on Ireland’s Classic Hits from Thursday 1st April.