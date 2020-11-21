Lucy Kennedy admits she was ’emotional’ returning to RTÉ studios after eight years

Lucy Kennedy admits she was ’emotional’ returning to RTÉ studios after eight...

Lucy Kennedy has admitted she was “emotional” returning to RTÉ studios for the first time in years.

The 44-year-old recently returned to Montrose to film Deirdre O’Kane’s new chat show Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny.

The TV presenter worked in RTÉ for about ten years, before she started working for rival channel Virgin Media (then TV3) around eight years ago.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Lucy confessed: “I haven’t been in RTE for eight years it was so weird going back in, I felt almost emotional, it was so strange.”

“Like I did a chat show with RTE and then I did Living With Lucy and then I had our second baby, Holly and then I basically took a year and a half off.”

“A lot of people thought I was dead. I was just being a mum and then I joined TV3 because then there was an afternoon chat show and then I just didn’t go back to RTE.”

“So it was really weird. I feel like the prodigal son returning for one night and it was really nice and it was really nice to see a lot of familiar faces. I felt very at home there,” she said.

Last month, Lucy told Goss.ie that she wouldn’t rule out returning to work for RTÉ, after so many years working for Virgin Media.

The mother-of-three said: “Not at all. Sure I was with RTÉ for ten years, I’ve been with Virgin Media for like seven.”

“There’s basically two channels, and I don’t speak Irish, so I think the days of presenting for one should end.”

“I know Simon Delaney has crossed over the two, I don’t see why I couldn’t either?”

Lucy will appear on Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny on Saturday night, and will open up about her rise to success.

Lucy said: “What I loved about Deirdre O’Kane was she was so supportive and she was so flattering and so kind and generous on her chat show that a lot of people wouldn’t do if I’m being honest.”

“She really made me feel good about myself from a woman to a woman in this kind of industry it was nice to see women supporting each other.”