Love Island star Maura Higgins shares snap with Irish actor Jamie Dornan

Maura Higgins has shared a snap with Irish actor Jamie Dornan, after running into him at the airport.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2019 series of Love Island, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to share a selfie with the 50 Shades of Grey star.

She captioned the post: “Wearing grey for Mr Grey.”

In the photo, Maura appeared makeup-free and wore her hair tied back, and donned a grey t-shirt and a gold ‘M’ necklace.

Jamie, 40, sported a grey t-shirt, a cosy hoodie and a black jacket.

Minutes before sharing the selfie, Maura posted a photo of her airport breakfast and passport, as she prepared to jet off to an unknown destination.

The reality star lives in London, and recently returned home to Ireland to celebrate Christmas with her family.