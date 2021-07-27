Love Island fans think new contestant Kaila looks like a popular RTÉ presenter

The resemblance is uncanny!

Love Island fans think new contestant Kaila looks like a popular RTÉ...

Love Island fans have pointed out the resemblance between Irish contestant Kaila Troy and RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne.

The Dublin native entered Love Island’s Casa Amor on Monday night, and Irish viewers think she’s Claire’s doppelgänger.

Comparing a photo of the two women on Twitter, one user wrote: “This new Irish girl Kaila in Casa Amor looks the spitting image of Claire Byrne and I can’t unsee it.”

This new Irish girl Kaila in Casa Amor looks the spitting image of Claire Byrne and I can’t unsee it 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qFhDCZ4I40 — JACK A LEEN (@Jacksopher1) July 25, 2021

The uncanny resemblance was picked up on by other fans, as they watched Kaila make her Love Island debut on Monday night.

One Twitter user wrote: “RTE’s Claire Byrne is on Love Island.”

Another penned: “Kaila with the Claire Byrne haircut. Bringing it international. Have to respect that.”

RTE’s Claire Byrne is on love island. — dearbh (@Dearbhla_Rose) July 26, 2021

Kaila with the Claire Byrne haircut. Bringing it international. Have to respect that. #loveisland — Ronzo Teilifís Éireann (@ronronzo) July 26, 2021

Irish viewers went wild when one fan tweeted, “Poor Claire Byrne there getting no action,” after the Islanders played a raunchy game of truth or dare.

There were some hilarious reactions to the tweet, with one user writing: “I’m ROARING.”

Another wrote: “CLAIRE BYRNE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Appreciative of the Irish sense of humour, a third person commented: “I love Ireland hahahaha.”

poor Claire Byrne there getting no action #LoveIsland — niamh (@geniamha) July 26, 2021

Love Island continues tonight night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.