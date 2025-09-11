Love Island couple reveal plans to take huge step in their relationship just weeks after the series ends

Love Island couple Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Philips have finally revealed their plans to take a huge step in their relationship just weeks after the series ended.

The Irish stars struck up a romance on the summer series of Love Island and have been inseparable since leaving the villa.

Despite initially claiming a move in together may be “a bit premature,” the couple revealed their plans to relocate to London together.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the red carpet at the National Television Awards, Conor said of how their relationship is going: “We are really close. We’re obviously living in different countries so we’re trying to be as close as possible at all times.”

“We’re doing our best. I’m living at her house, she’s living at my house. But we look to do something, maybe move to London or something like that… It’s a bit awkward doing the long distance. We can only catch so many flights.”

Megan playfully added: “Yes, for sure. I can’t stay in a boy room any longer.”

The pair had announced they were officially girlfriend and boyfriend two weeks ago, during an interview with Heat Magazine.

“There has been an update,” he said, “We are boyfriend and girlfriend now, that’s how well we’ve been doing.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of Virgin Media Television’s new season schedule, Conor recently dished on the details.

Speaking about the romantic gesture, Conor said: “We were going to Nando’s, so I said I couldn’t ask her in Nando’s. So we just were on the beach, we were in Brighton, so it’s a lovely beach.”

“I just talked about our journey and just popped a question,” he laughed as he said: “It’s like a proposal. I asked her to be my girlfriend. And yeah, so it was nice, it was nice, just the two of us. It was low-key.”

“I didn’t like doing a big extravagant gesture and stuff like that. That’s not really me. So I didn’t want to just do it just because I know people would have ate it up.”