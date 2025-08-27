Love Is Blind UK star Sabrina Vittoria reveals she’s ‘truly happy’ after splitting from husband

Love Is Blind UK star Sabrina Vittoria has revealed she’s “truly happy” following her split from her husband Steven Smith.

The former couple met and got married on the first season of the show, but ended up separating just a few months later.

On Wednesday, the marketing director posted a picture from the season two press night on Instagram, and shared an update on her life since she appeared on the show.

She wrote: “It’s wild what a difference a year makes. This time last year, I was beyond anxious and in absolute tears at our press night. I actually left the next day for the Dutch GP just to escape everything happening in my life.”

Just like the US version, Love Is Blind UK sees couples get engaged before ever seeing each other face-to-face.

Steven was the first UK contestant of the show to propose following a number of dates with the Belfast-based beauty, and the pair ended up getting hitched on the show.

However, the seemingly perfect couple shocked fans by announcing their split on the highly anticipated post-show reunion back in August 2024.

Speaking to celebrity couple hosts Emma and Matt Willis, Sabrina confessed: “We had agreed we would split our time between Belfast and London for the first year but that wasn’t the original plan and the communication was awful and there was no consistency in Steven’s behaviour towards me and the relationship.”

The CrossFit gym owner then admitted they had underestimated the strain long distance would have on their relationship, and that they had: “Lost the spark.”

A year on, Sabrina posted: “This year? I’m happy. Truly, deeply happy and so beyond grateful for this life and the journey that has brought me here.”

“So lovely to be able to celebrate season 2 and show love and support for the new cast. And to see all my @netflixuk fam.”

“Here’s to growth, joy & the journey.”

She ended the post with: “Next up the @f1dutchgp …. but we’re not running away from anything this year!” Perhaps a dig at her ex.