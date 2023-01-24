Love/Hate star shares heartwarming reaction to his son’s first major acting debut alongside Eve Hewson

Laurence Kinlan was a very proud dad this week, as he watched his son Orén star alongside Eve Hewson in his first major acting role.

The actor’s 15-year-old son appears in John Carney’s latest movie Flora and Son, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

The film, which also stars Jack Reynor and Joseph Gordan-Levitt, is set in Dublin and follows single mum Flora (Eve Hewson), who is having trouble with her petty thief teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan) and is encouraged by the Gardaí to find Max a hobby.

Flora rescues an old guitar from a skip, and with the help of a Los Angeles-based online guitar teacher (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) discovers that one person’s rubbish can be another person’s salvation.

After watching the film’s debut at Sundance, Laurence posted a sweet video of Eve hugging Orén at the star-studded premiere.

The Love/Hate star captioned the post: “Tonight we cried many a tear seeing our son on screen at Sundance in his first leading role in a film ‘Flora and Son’.”

“It was everything and more. He was incredible! @EveHewson gives the best performance she has ever given and you’ll see her forever more, what a talent.”

Laurence is best known for playing Elmo Creed in Love/Hate, but his acting credits also include The Guard, Ned Kelly and Veronica Guerin.

The 39-year-old shares Orén and another son named Ollie with his wife Charlene.

