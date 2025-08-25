Love/Hate star John Connors announces engagement to actor girlfriend

Love/Hate star John Connors has announced his engagement to his actor girlfriend Danielle Magennis.

The actor, best known as Patrick Ward in the hit crime drama Love/Hate, is set to marry Belfast actress Danielle, who has appeared alongside fellow Love/Hate actor Tom Vaughan Lawlor, in the Disney+ series Say Nothing.

Speaking to the Sunday World, John spoke about his fiancée, revealing they’ve known each other for almost a decade.

“I’ve known Danielle for six years,” John tells the Sunday World.

“We first met at a theatre show I was doing, Ireland’s Call, back in 2019, and we have been friends ever since. In the last couple of years, we have gotten to know each other even more and more — and one thing led to another.”

Speaking about what led up to the proposal, the actor revealed: “We were just in Dublin when I popped the question, just before doing a podcast, then she was shook for the whole podcast. I had a ring picked out for her.”

“Danielle would be very strong and very wise, and challenges me in many ways, but she’s also very warm and loving. She keeps me together as well and keeps me in check,” he said of his partner.

Speaking about their relationship, Danielle admitted that the speed at which it has taken her by surprise.

She explained: “It’s been a whirlwind, I was very surprised I said ‘yes’, because I’ve always been quite guarded.”

“I’ve never really had a relationship. I wouldn’t really let anybody in. At the start of this year, I was up in Derry and I gave a testimony.”

“In my testimony, I said that I was afraid to be loved and to be vulnerable. I just thought that was never going to be part of my life.”

“But shortly after that retreat, John reached out to me and we just kind of rekindled our friendship and it has blossomed from there. I feel like I’ve met my match for sure,” she confessed.

The pair host a spiritual podcast together called Reclaim The Faith.

“It’s all sort of darkness into light testimonies, what we mostly had so far — people who have been sort of to the pits of hell in their life and through finding god, came into the light and transformed and changed mentally. Spiritual transformation, I suppose,” John said of the podcast.