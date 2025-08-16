Ad
Louth GAA star Ciaran Byrne is expecting first child with partner Emma Reilly

Ciaran Byrne and Emma Reilly
Ciaran Byrne has shared that he and his partner Emma Reilly are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, they posted a photo together on holidays as Emma cradles her growing baby bump, as well as a photo of a scan in front of their new home.

They penned in the caption: “February 2026👶🏼🏠🤍.”

Ciaran Byrne and Emma Reilly | Instagram
Instagram

They also posted a photo of Emma sitting on the beach at sunset cradling her tummy in a white sundress.

The comments section of the post was flooded with support, with Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea writing, “Congrats guys 🙌🙌.”

Fitness Coach Siobhán Shaw wrote: “Aaaaw amazing news, congrats guys🤍💫✨.”

Aussie rules star Patrick Cripps added, “Bunna.”

Emma Reilly | Instagram
