Louise Cooney unveils new brand – and announces another surprising business venture

After months of teasing, Louise Cooney has announced the launch of her own brand called Cloo, an active-wear range for women.

Launching next week, the collection boasts seven styles in three different colours (black, grey, and pink) – and prices range from €35 to €95.

The pieces were designed in Ireland and manufactured in China, and will be available in sizes 6-18.

Announcing her new brand on Instagram, Louise told her 213k followers: “My lockdown project come to light 💫 Im so proud of it.”

“I wanted to create a collection of pieces that are stylish, functional and flattering and I really think you’re going to love it 🥰.”

During an interview with Independent.ie, the 29-year-old said: “I’m very lucky that I regularly work with incredible brands but it’s only natural that I’d like to have my own.”

“I’m probably best known for my fashion credentials and I love working out. I shared so many different work-outs when we were in lockdown.”

Louise also admitted she’s put all her savings into launching Cloo, which put her plans to buy a house on ice.

“I would not call myself a risk-taker. Doing Cloo is a calculated risk. Let’s just say, the plan to buy a house is firmly on hold,” she confessed.

“I was mortgage-approved and I was looking, but the market is just not where I would like it to be right now.”

“So I put all my savings, and my livelihood into investing in it. It’s daunting because I’ve done Cloo by myself. There are no other investors.”

On top of launching her own active-wear brand, the Limerick native is also working on an exciting new business venture with West Cork Distillers.

Early next year, Louise is set to launch a range of low-calorie wine spritzers with them – which she’s been trialling and testing for the past two years.