The national suicide prevention charity is urging people to choose hope over silence this Christmas

Louise Cooney teams up with Pieta House for an important Christmas campaign

Louise Cooney has teamed up with Pieta House for an important Christmas campaign.

The national suicide prevention is encouraging people to choose #HopeOverSilence this Christmas, an appeal to speak up about mental health and end the stigma of lonely, silent nights.

Sharing her support for the campaign, Louise said: “For a lot of us Christmas is a time that’s all about celebrating & connecting with those close to us.

“But it’s important to remember how difficult times like this can be for people who are suffering due to bereavement, financial worries or loneliness.”

“At 7pm on Thursday, November 26th, you can support Pieta House by placing a candle in your window to represent hope.

“Instead of a moments silence, call a friend, talk to a family member or housemate or join in the #HopeOverSilence conversation to help us all feel connected this Christmas.”

Louise urged her followers: “If you or someone you know needs help, please Freephone Pieta’s crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444.”

To join in the conversation, place a candle outside your window at 7pm on Thursday, November 26 to represent hope.