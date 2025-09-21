Louise Cooney shares wedding day plans as she confesses son Jude will ‘steal the show’

Louise Cooney has shared her plans for her upcoming wedding day to fiancé Mark Sweeney, as she confessed she believes her son Jude will “steal the show.”

The couple, who share a son named Jude, got engaged last August, after four years together.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the influencer revealed the behind-the-scenes of planning her wedding.

“Jude is going to walk up the aisle with his two nannies. We’ll have our first dance with him too. He’s going to steal the show, all attention will be on him, I hope,” she confessed.

Sharing what she’s looking forward to, she said: “I’m so excited for those little moments. I think he’ll be like ‘What’s going on? Why are you wearing a dress?'”

Opening up about motherhood, and preparing to celebrate her son Jude turning two in November, Louise said: “I feel like the first year felt like ten years. But now that doesn’t feel that long ago. And he’s not a baby anymore. He’s full of chat.”

She reiterated that she will continue to keep her young son out of the spotlight, admitting: “It was a hard decision.”

“It’s a lovely part of life that I really want to share, but then I keep hearing and seeing different sides of the argument. He’s becoming his own little person, and I don’t want him to worry about getting the videos and the pictures. I’m just trying to enjoy the time with him.”

In July, Louise revealed she had said “yes to the dress” as she continued to put the final touches on her wedding to fiancé Mark Sweeney.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer shared the news as she posed in front of the Verona Bridal sign.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “I said yes to the dress 🥰 & took her home with me 🤍👰🏼‍♀️ It’s getting very real now!!”