Louise Cooney shares gorgeous glimpse into influencer Belle Azzure’s wedding

Louise Cooney has shared a gorgeous glimpse into her best friend Belle Azzure’s wedding.

The influencer, whose real name is Dearbhla Toal, married her long-time love Harry Silke in Donegal on Friday.

The couple tied-the-knot in front of friends and family.

On Friday, Dearbhla shared an aerial photo of her and her new husband in front of the church, and wrote: “Just married 💍❤️”

The influencer has since shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Harry, writing: “Clann Uí Shíoda (The Silke’s).

Louise, who is Dearbhla’s best friend, acted as the Maid of Honour on the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Louise shared a video on Instagram of herself and Dearbhla transitioning into their wedding day attire, with Dearbhla donning a gorgeous strapless wedding dress, while Louise wore an elegant maroon dress.

She wrote: “So honoured to be by your side yesterday @belle_azzure 😍👰🏻‍♀️💒 The most beautiful & happy I’ve ever seen you #thesilkes2022 #besties #maidofhonour.”

On her Instagram story, Louise showed her followers Dearbhla and Harry’s first dance, as well as the daddy-daughter dance, and a video of the wedding party when “party mode” was activated.

She also shared a hilarious video of her “Maid of Honour duties”, which shows her brushing Dearbhla’s curls.

Dearbhla and Harry, who met fourteen years ago, got engaged in July 2018.

The couple were originally set to wed on May 2, 2020, which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cillian, in June 2021.