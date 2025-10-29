Louise Cooney reveals she’s set to tie the knot VERY soon as she shares milestone moment

Louise Cooney has officially picked up her wedding dress, ahead of her wedding to her fiancé Mark Sweeney.

The Limerick native got engaged to Mark in August 2024, almost one year after welcoming their first child – a son named Jude – in November 2023.

With their wedding fast approaching, Louise collected her wedding gown from her chosen bridal boutique on Tuesday.

The mother-of-one shared a photo of her posing with a dress bag, alongside the caption: “She’s coming home 🥰.”

The influencer also revealed she had picked up her bridesmaids dresses, and gushed over how “exciting” it was to see them in their gowns.

Louise’s two sisters will be her bridesmaids, alongside three of her pals.

Louise has been keeping her followers up to date on her wedding plans, and previously admitted her dress is “totally different” to what she imagined wearing.

“It was the third one I tried on,” she told the Sunday World. “I had no idea what I wanted and was nervous going in. But once I tried it on, I just knew. Even though it was totally different to what I thought I’d go for.”

The couple are set to tie the knot at the stunning Cashel Palace Hotel in Co. Tipperary in November, with close friends and family expected to attend.