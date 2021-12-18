Louise Cooney reveals she used her house savings to start her new brand

Louise Cooney has revealed she used her house savings to start her new brand.

The Irish influencer, who is moving in with her boyfriend Mark soon, launched her fitness clothing brand CLOO Active last month.

In an Instagram Q&A, the Limerick native revealed she and Mark would be renting their new place, after she put the money she previously saved to buy a home into her business.

A follower asked: “Are you still looking to buy a place to live?”

Louise replied: “No not right now. I’m renting. I put the savings I had for a deposit into @clooactive instead.”

Louise shared her plans to move in with Mark, who she’s been dating since last year, in a YouTube video last month.

She said in the video: “I’m going to view an apartment now. Myself and Mark are going to move in together, which is so exciting.”

“Megan [Louise’s roommate] is going to stay here, I love living with Megan, but it’s an exciting time for us and our relationship that we’re feeling ready to move in together.”

“I’m going to go and view a place now and see what it’s like. I definitely want to stay around where we are, something very similar to what we have is perfect,” she added.

“But I do need more space – as you can see from my videos I work a lot from my room and there’s stuff everywhere, so it would be great to have my own space to shoot in.”

Watch the full video below: