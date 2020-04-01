Louise Cooney raises over €12k for Pieta House – as she admits she struggles with her mental health

Louise Cooney raises over €12k for Pieta House – as she admits...

Louise Cooney has raised over €12,000 in the first day of a fundraiser she has started for Pieta House.

The charity, which provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm, was forced to cancel their Darkness Into Light walk – given the Coronavirus pandemic.

Limerick blogger Louise began a fundraiser with her followers, trying to raise €5,000, but she surpassed her goal on the first day.

In a lengthy post, Louise admitted she struggles with her own mental health and revealed that her family was heartbroken over a suicide.

“Pieta House reached out to me, as they have experienced a rise in calls due to the pandemic,” Louise wrote on her GoFundMe page.

“Looking after your mental health is a cause that is very close to my heart.

“My family less than a year ago went through the heartbreak of suicide so I understand first hand the devastation it brings to a family and the importance of having access to free services like Pieta House.

“We all struggle with mental health, including myself,” she confessed.

“This is a very testing time for everyone. With the Darkness into Light walk being postponed this year I wanted to help raise much needed funds.

“I understand during this time people have lost their jobs and are out of work but I would love if you could donate €5 (or whatever you can afford at this time) to this very worthy cause.

“It really would make such a difference to help everyone at a time when we so need it.

“I’ve started off the donation, please donate what you can and help remind everyone that where there is life there is hope,

“We’re all in this together,” she ended the post.

You can donate right HERE.