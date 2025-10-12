Louise Cooney joined by influencer pals as she heads abroad for her hen party

Louise Cooney has been joined by her influencer pals for her hen party abroad, celebrating with a city break in London ahead of her wedding to her partner Mark.

The couple, who share a son named Jude, got engaged last August, after four years together.

Weeks before their big day, the influencer was whisked off to London by her friends to celebrate her hen with her closest gal pals.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the girls headed to Dublin Airport, where Louise sported a cute white outfit, accompanied by her bag that read “bride.”

Her bridal party supplied cute stickers for the group, with the words: “Louise’s Hen Party. London 11.10.25.”

As the group got to London, Louise shared a look at her night one outfit, where she stunned in a Rosie Etienne Bridal dress.

She wrote: “Night 1 in London Town 🤍✨ Off for dinner with my lovely bridesmaids 🫶🏼”

The group headed out to SUSHISAMBA restaurant in London, where they enjoyed a delicious meal and sipped on cocktails.

Sharing a cute vid of the group as they headed out on a Champagne Tour, Louise wrote: “Feeling like the luckiest girl in the world with the best friends 💕”

The influencer looked gorgeous in a champagne colour two-piece suit, accessorised with a The Future Mrs Sweeney sash.

The group enjoyed champagne as they all sported masks with her fiancé Mark’s face on them.

Close pal and fellow Islander Terrie McEvoy shared a selfie from the girls’ day out, writing: “A flying visit to London to celebrate one of the kindest people I know @louisecooney 🥹🤍🫶”

“You deserve every minute of this weekend!!”

Taking to her Instagram, Terrie shared a collection of snaps from the night out, as she cheered on her friend.

She wrote: “24 hours in London to celebrate our amazing girl @louisecooney_ 👰🏼‍♀️🇬🇧🤍 They were some much needed belly laughs with the best crew!😂🥹👏🏼”

“Roll on the wedding of the year!!!😍 #LouisesHen”

Clémentine MacNeice shared snaps and clips from the celebration, as she wrote: “The tension leaving our body as the first bubble hits 🍾 See you soon @louisecooney_ 👰🏼”

