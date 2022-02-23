Louise Cooney debuts new look after chopping her hair even shorter

Louise Cooney has debuted a new look after chopping her hair even shorter.

The Irish influencer ditched her long locks earlier this year in favour of a blonde, shoulder length bob.

Taking to Instagram today, the Limerick native revealed she got even more cut off her hair, and showed off her new hairstyle with her 216k followers.

She captioned the post: “That bob life 💇🏼‍♀️”

Commenting on Louise’s new ‘do, one fan wrote: “The bob is 👌 ❤️”, while another penned: “Nice cut.”

2022 has already seen a lot of change in Louise’s life, as she recently moved into a gorgeous new apartment in Dublin with her boyfriend Mark Sweeney.

The Cloo Active founder started dating Mark during the first coronavirus lockdown, but didn’t make their romance Instagram official until September 2021.

The couple officially moved in together last month, and Louise gave her followers a tour of inside their fab new home.

As well as working on her activewear brand Cloo, Louise is also working on an exciting new business venture with West Cork Distillers, and is set to launch a range of low-calorie wine spritzers with them later this year.

