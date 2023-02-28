Louise Cooney and Katja Mia to appear on brand new fashion and lifestyle TV show

Sophie’s challenge is to completely rework influencer Louise Cooney’s wardrobe and reduce it down to a 10-piece capsule collection, demonstrating how to repurpose, regift and even make some money from unwanted pieces!

In a military-style operation, the team take the full contents of Louise’s wardrobe, the team take the full contents of Louise’s wardrobe and reduce it down to a 10-piece capsule collection.

Irena’s challenge tackles her own wardrobe with her ‘5-ways challenge’, showing how to re-work one wardrobe staple for 5 days in a row and sharing simple hacks to breathe new life into your old clothes, while throwing size or image hang-ups out the window.

Guest presenter Katja Mia’s style challenge is to interview her ‘favourite dinner party guest’.

Here she chats to one of fashion’s biggest trailblazers, John Paul Gaultier about size inclusion and representation on the catwalk and his iconic stage creations for Madonna.