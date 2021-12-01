Louise Cooney and boyfriend Mark are taking a HUGE step in their relationship

Louise Cooney is taking the next step with her boyfriend Mark.

In her latest YouTube video, the Irish influencer revealed she and her beau are moving in together.

The Limerick native said: “I’m going to view an apartment now. Myself and Mark are going to move in together, which is so exciting.”

She continued: “Megan [Louise’s roommate] is going to stay here, I love living with Megan, but it’s an exciting time for us and our relationship that we’re feeling ready to move in together.”

“I’m going to go and view a place now and see what it’s like. I definitely want to stay around where we are, something very similar to what we have is perfect.”

“But I do need more space – as you can see from my videos I work a lot from my room and there’s stuff everywhere, so it would be great to have my own space to shoot in.”

Louise confirmed her new romance back in March, after meeting Mark during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The couple recently jetted off to Rome for a romantic getaway, as they celebrated Louise’s 29th birthday.